CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC sets vaccination target dates | Worldwide vaccinations pick up | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Williamsburg battlefield land purchased…

Williamsburg battlefield land purchased for preservation

The Associated Press

December 25, 2020, 12:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A significant portion of Williamsburg’s historic Civil War battlefield was recently purchased to be secured for preservation.

The Virginia Gazette reports that The American Battlefield Trust bought the 29 acres in the area of the “Bloody Ravine” from The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

Funding came from grants and money raised by the Battlefield Trust.

The land was zoned for commercial used and valued at $2,743,000.

Located about 1 mile from the city’s historic area and primarily within the city limits, the newspaper reports the land is pristine and looks much as it did 158 years ago when the battle took place.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

What defense experts say the Biden White House needs to do for innovation in the military

TSP yo-yo's back down from November bump

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up