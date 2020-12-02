Northam to name ex-administration official as top regulator

Gov. Ralph Northam said at a news conference Wednesday that he will name Angela Navarro to the post in early January.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he plans to appoint an attorney and former member of his administration to a soon-to-be vacant spot on the powerful State Corporation Commission.

Northam said at a news conference Wednesday that he will name Angela Navarro to the post in early January.

Lawmakers will have to sign off for her to stay in the post.

Navarro was previously the deputy secretary of commerce and trade, and the deputy secretary of natural resources. She also worked as a staff attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.