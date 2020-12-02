CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » Virginia News » Northam to name ex-administration…

Northam to name ex-administration official as top regulator

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 5:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he plans to appoint an attorney and former member of his administration to a soon-to-be vacant spot on the powerful State Corporation Commission.

Northam said at a news conference Wednesday that he will name Angela Navarro to the post in early January.

Lawmakers will have to sign off for her to stay in the post.

Navarro was previously the deputy secretary of commerce and trade, and the deputy secretary of natural resources. She also worked as a staff attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up