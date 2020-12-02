CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Developers set to build arena project in Richmond suburbs

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 10:04 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Some of the developers who were involved in a now-scuttled arena project in Richmond, Virginia, are now planning to construct a mixed-used arena project outside the city in Henrico County.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the new project will be called GreenCity. The $2.3 billion project will be privately funded and anchored by a 17,000-seat sports and concert arena.

It is set to be built on the site of the former corporate headquarters of catalog showroom retailer Best Products. Some of the project’s developers were attached to the ill-fated Navy Hill project in the city of Richmond. Richmond City Council officially nixed the project in February.

