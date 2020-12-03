CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
County’s resolution opposes governor’s COVID guidelines

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 9:21 AM

RUSTBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia’s Campbell County have passed a resolution that expresses opposition to the governor’s new safety guidelines that aim limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Lynchburg News & Advance reports that the county’s supervisors declared the county on Tuesday to be a “First Amendment sanctuary.”

The resolution is considered to be mostly symbolic and is similar to a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than 25 people. It also directs restaurants and bars to halt alcohol sales at 10 p.m. and close by midnight.

The county’s resolution claims the Democratic governor’s mandate violates the state’s constitution.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

