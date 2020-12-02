2 accused of killing Virginia teen who was reported missing

Two people have been charged with murder for the death of a 17-year-old who was found dead in Virginia more than two weeks after she was reported missing.

The Newport Police Department said 30-year-old Crystal Ashley Rudy Albritton was arrested Wednesday for the death of Asia Lionetta Cowell in September.

The other suspect who was charged is an 18-year-old woman. Police did not identify her because she was a juvenile at the time.

Cowell was reported missing from Norfolk on Sept. 7. Her body was then recovered in Newport News by responding officers who received a call about a deceased person. Albritton and the unidentified teenager also face other charges.

