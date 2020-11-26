CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
‘Tacky Lights Tour’ will look different due to coronavirus

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 10:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An annual holiday tradition of touring elaborate holiday displays at homes in and around Richmond will continue this year, but there won’t be quite as many lights.

The Tacky Lights Tour is still set to begin this weekend, although some longtime participants will skip it because of the need to limit crowds and maintain social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The over-the-top holiday displays typically attract long lines of cars, buses and limos filled with people who get out and walk around so they can see the lights up close.

Many houses on the Tacky Lights List compiled by the Richmond Times-Dispatch have added new safety measures.

