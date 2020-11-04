State Police: Virginia boy, 12, killed in I-95 crash

Virginia State Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed and two people were critically wounded in a crash on Interstate 95.

A news release says a 2011 Ford Fusion and a Volvo C70 were both traveling south on I-95 Tuesday when the Ford changed lanes and hit the Volvo.

According to the news release, both vehicles ran off the interstate into the median and struck some trees at mile marker 112.

The boy, who was inside the Volvo, died at the scene and the driver of the car was ejected.

State police said the driver of the Ford was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and charged with reckless driving.

