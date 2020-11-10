CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC businesses continue to struggle | How to safely navigate Thanksgiving | Region's latest test results
Richmond renames Confederate Ave as part of larger reckoning

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 8:27 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — The City Council in Richmond, Virginia, has renamed a stretch of four residential blocks that had been known as Confederate Avenue.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that its name is now Laburnum Park Boulevard.

The renaming is part of a much larger and ongoing reckoning over the city’s history of slavery and racial discrimination.

The capital city took down nearly all of its Confederate monuments this summer in the wake racial justice protests.

Laburnum Park Boulevard is located in a historic district with the same name.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine lives on Laburnum Park Boulevard with his wife Anne Holton. They also supported the change.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

