CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | Va. Tech med school applications surge | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » Virginia News » Richmond organizations raise $1M…

Richmond organizations raise $1M for new racial justice fund

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 4:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Several organizations in Richmond have partnered to raise $1 million for a fund set to go toward wealth and educational opportunities for the Black community and to address structural racism.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that officials with Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond, SisterFund and the Ujima Legacy Fund recently established the Amandla Fund.

Leaders from the groups said they hoped the fund would support investment in the future of Richmond’s Black community through developing homeownership and better educational opportunities.

Dominion Energy gave $200,000 as part of a larger commitment to social justice initiatives, and tobacco corporation Altria gave $500,000.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

FEMA calls workplace harassment and discrimination findings 'alarming' and 'unacceptable'

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up