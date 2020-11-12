CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to delay classroom return this week | DC restaurant fined for maskless patrons | Latest coronavirus test results
Rains could send James River to highest level since 2003

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 7:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Many of Virginia’s rivers were swollen by heavy rain, creating the threat of flooding in some portions and prompting rescues from high water elsewhere in the state.

News outlets report officials in Richmond were led to close two gates on the city’s floodwall, the first time that has happened since 1999.

A forecast from the National Weather Service says the James River is expected to crest at 18.5 feet at one of Richmond’s gauges on Friday.

To the west, low-lying points of the Roanoke Valley were flooded and several drivers had to be rescued from high water after heavy rains fell over the region.

