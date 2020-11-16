CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel | National Zoo, other DC museums to close | Latest coronavirus test results
Police: One dead after shooting on Interstate 264 in Norfolk

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 3:18 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a passenger inside a car was shot and killed in one of two shootings in the Norfolk area.

A news release on Monday says someone shot at the driver of a black BMW sedan early Monday on Interstate 264 East near the Broad Creek Bridge, killing the 23-year-old passenger inside.

Authorities say the driver wasn’t hurt. State police received another call of a second shooting on an undetermined interstate.

According to the news release, a Virginia Beach man driving a black Acura was shot and wounded.

State police say the man drove to his home and called police. It’s not known if the shootings are related.

