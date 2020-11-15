Northern Virginia teacher associations urge governor to return to virtual-only learning

Representatives from teacher associations in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Arlington and Manassas Park will host a news conference Monday urging a return to virtual-only learning.

Representatives from teacher associations in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Arlington and Manassas Park will host a news conference Monday urging a return to virtual-only learning.

In a statement Sunday evening, the Fairfax Education Association said it “stands with our colleagues from the Northern Virginia region to ask the Governor to return the Commonwealth to a full Phase II of the reopening plan and to recommend that our schools return to a fully virtual method of instruction …”

Read the full letter to the associations sent to the governor.

The release said the involved education associations represent more than 12,000 school employees and listed the following representatives expected to attend:

Ingrid Gant – Arlington Education Association

Kimberly Adams – Fairfax Education Association

Sandy Sullivan – Loudoun Education Association

Theresa Hayden – Manassas Park Education Association

Maggie Hansford – Prince William Education Association

The press conference is at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Fairfax Education Association.

The press conference follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s Friday announcement of renewed COVID-19 restrictions as cases continue to rise. Schools divisions across the D.C. area have been grappling with phasing students back into classrooms over the next few months.