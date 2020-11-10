Man gets conditional pardon after crash left a man disabled

Virginia’s governor has conditionally pardoned a Black man with autism who was sentenced to a decade in prison for a car crash that left a New York man severely disabled.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia’s governor has conditionally pardoned a Black man with autism who was sentenced to a decade in prison for a car crash that left a New York man severely disabled.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that Matthew Rushin is expected to be released early next year. Rushin’s family said he didn’t fully understand what he was doing when he pleaded guilty. And experts enlisted by the family said the crash was not intentional and that his autism played a role.

An online petition seeking Rushin’s release had gathered more than 200,000 signatures.

Rushin’s mother said that much of his support came from the autism community and people involved in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.