Applications for Virginia redistricting commission open Monday

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 9:02 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Applications will open Monday for citizens who want to serve on Virginia’s newly created bipartisan redistricting commission.

The group will redraw the state’s congressional and General Assembly districts to conform with the 2020 Census. The 16-member panel will include eight legislators and eight citizens, evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.

The eight citizens will be chosen by retired judges from a list prepared by legislators.

The judges met Wednesday to discuss and approve the detailed citizen applications. They also voted to require that applicants submit three recommendations.

The applications will be available online.

