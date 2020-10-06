Virginia’s governor says he’s developed mild COVID symptoms

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said his coronavirus symptoms included cold-like symptoms and a loss of his sense of taste or smell.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s governor says he’s developed “mild” symptoms of the coronavirus.

Ralph Northam told The Washington Post on Monday afternoon that he “had a little bit of cold-like symptoms over the weekend” and had lost his sense of taste or smell.

But other than that, the Democrat says he feels fine.

Northam’s discussion of his symptoms falls in the wake of President Trump’s own battle with the virus.

Northam said he was alarmed that Trump was playing down the severity of the disease.

The president had tweeted Monday: “Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

Northam pointed out that more than 200,000 Americans have died from the virus.

