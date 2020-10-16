Virginia Prosecutor: ‘Brave Samaritan’ took on armed robber

Authorities in Virginia say that a “brave Samaritan” inflicted life-threatening injuries on the suspect of a gas station robbery despite being pistol-whipped by the would-be robber.

The Roanoke Times reports that Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith issued a news release on Thursday that praised the man.

Authorities said they charged David Lee Simpkins with armed robbery. He was hospitalized.

Griffith said Simpkins entered the gas station Monday wearing a wig and a mask and pointed a pistol at the clerk

Griffith said the “good Samaritan” was unarmed when he took on Simpkins and suffered his own injuries in the fight.

