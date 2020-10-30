ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Home » Virginia News » US marshals recover 27…

US marshals recover 27 missing children in Virginia

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 9:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says federal marshals have recovered 27 children reported as missing throughout the state of Virginia.

A news release on Friday announced the completion of a five-day law enforcement effort, dubbed “Operation Find Our Children.”

The department also said the operation confirmed the location of six additional children previously reported as missing but subsequently discovered by the U.S. Marshals Service as being in the custody of their legal guardian.

The department says that since 2005, the U.S. Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up