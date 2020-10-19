Police: Suspect charged for fatal shooting in Virginia

The Prince George County Police Department said officers responding to a report about the shooting Sunday in Prince George found the victim, Jarrell Mcelroy, suffering from a gunshot wound.

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man in the state.

Police say 27-year-old Mcelroy was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Officers then located the suspect, Markeem Moyler.

Authorities say Moyler was seen leaving the area of the shooting. He has been charged with multiple charges, including second degree murder. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

