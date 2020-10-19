US Park Police officers released until Bijan Ghaisar trial

The two U.S. Park Police officers charged with manslaughter and reckless use of firearm in the death of Bijan Ghaisar have been released until trial.

Two U.S. Park Police officers have been released until they stand trial for manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm in the 2017 death of unarmed motorist Bijan Ghaisar.

Officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard appeared by video hookup from jail, and were released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

The officers were not read the charges in court despite it being an arraignment.

Circuit Court Judge Richard Gardiner ordered the officers to not possess guns or ammunition, prohibited them from using police powers, or leave Virginia.

The judge told the officers that if they had weapons at home, they should be removed before the officers get there.

After the hearing, U.S. Park Police spokeswoman Sgt. Roselyn Norment told WTOP: “USPP suspended law enforcement authority for both officers, took possession of their service weapons and placed both officers on administrative leave.”

Both officers were represented by defense attorney Daniel Crowley. Deputy commonwealth’s attorney Kyle Manikas argued for the state.

A status hearing for both defendants is set for Nov. 23.