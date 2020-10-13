CORONAVIRUS NEWS: As cases surges, only 2 states are trending in the right direction | Merkel warns of hard days as Europe sees new restrictions | Latest test results in DC region
Man arrested for ‘brutal’ fatal stabbing in North Carolina

The Associated Press

October 13, 2020, 7:28 AM

GALAX, Va. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing a woman and wounding her son in a “brutal” attack inside their North Carolina home has been arrested in Virginia.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Edward Eugene Snipes was taken into custody Monday in Galax, Virginia.

That’s about 143 miles northwest of the victims’ home in eastern Orange County.

Deputies say the son, Lakota Franklin, was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s home for help Sunday night.

Franklin was transported to a hospital by emergency responders for treatment.

Deputies then found his mother, Jennifer McFalls, dead in the home with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities say robbery appears to be the motive.

