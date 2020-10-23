CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council gets virus updates | Va. sees COVID-19 cases surge. What about Northern Va.? | Latest test results in DC region
Deadline to request absentee ballots in Virginia is Friday

The Associated Press

October 23, 2020, 9:40 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia residents still have time to vote in the Nov. 3 election without going to the polls on Election Day. Voters have until 5 p.m. Friday to request an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Nov. 6. Voters can also drop off their ballots at their general registrar’s office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

In addition to regularly scheduled hours, local voter registration offices will be open for the next two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, for early in-person voting.

The final day for early in-person voting is Oct. 31.

