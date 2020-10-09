Black Lives Matter renews look at Richmond’s Black history, culture

Community leaders in Richmond say the Black Lives Matter movement has helped renew interest in Richmond’s African American culture and history.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Community leaders in Richmond say the Black Lives Matter movement has helped renew interest in Richmond’s African-American culture and history.

BLK RVA is an initiative launched in August 2019 between Richmond Region Tourism and 20 community leaders to highlight historic African-American tourist attractions and engage visitors in events that support Richmond’s Black community.

The group continues to promote Black-centered tourism in light of recent events.

BLK RVA was recently awarded the Richmond Region Tourism Chairman’s Award in recognition of its contributions over the past year.

