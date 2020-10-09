CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Quarter of recent DC cases traced to social gatherings | Fairfax school enrollment drops about 5% | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Black Lives Matter renews…

Black Lives Matter renews look at Richmond’s Black history, culture

The Associated Press

October 9, 2020, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Community leaders in Richmond say the Black Lives Matter movement has helped renew interest in Richmond’s African-American culture and history.

BLK RVA is an initiative launched in August 2019 between Richmond Region Tourism and 20 community leaders to highlight historic African-American tourist attractions and engage visitors in events that support Richmond’s Black community.

The group continues to promote Black-centered tourism in light of recent events.

BLK RVA was recently awarded the Richmond Region Tourism Chairman’s Award in recognition of its contributions over the past year.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up