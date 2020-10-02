2 officers charged with misdemeanors stemming from protests

Officials say two Virginia police officers were indicted on misdemeanor charges stemming from actions during the civil unrest this summer.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say two Virginia police officers were indicted on misdemeanor charges stemming from actions during the civil unrest this summer.

Richmond police officers Mark Janowski and Christopher Brown were charged Monday with misdemeanor assault and battery.

The Richmond Grand Jury initially deliberated on 18 indictments but moved forward on only two of the charges.

Details surrounding the charges weren’t immediately released. Janowski has been with the department since 2014 and Brown joined in 2015.

Police Chief Gerald Smith says the officers were placed on administrative assignment.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.