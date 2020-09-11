School board continues to defend transgender bathroom policy

The Gloucester School Board has asked a full federal appeals court to review the long-running lawsuit filed by former student Gavin Grimm.

The Daily Press reported Thursday that the Gloucester School Board has asked a full federal appeals court to review the long-running lawsuit filed by former student Gavin Grimm.

The school board’s policy required Grimm to use restrooms that corresponded with the sex he was assigned at birth, or use private bathrooms.

A three-judge panel with the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the school board last month.

The board is now requesting a full hearing at the appeals court. Such hearings are rarely granted. That could mean that the next stop for the case is the U.S. Supreme Court.

