Police: Infant, 2 adults wounded in Virginia shooting

The Associated Press

Three people, including an infant, have suffered gunshot wounds during a drive-by shooting in Virginia.

WAVY-TV reports the shooting happened Monday afternoon near a mall in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police say officers found numerous shell casings when they arrived at the scene.

A Taco Bell was also struck by gunfire.

Officers then received additional reports about a car believed to have been involved in the incident.

The car was found crashed and unoccupied in another part of the city.

Police say the infant and one of the adults sustained life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not provide additional details on their condition.

