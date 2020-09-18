Isle of Wight delays vote to remove Confederate monument

Officials in Virginia’s Isle of Wight County have delayed voting on relocating a Confederate monument.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Officials in Virginia’s Isle of Wight County have delayed voting on relocating a Confederate monument.

They voted instead on Thursday to appoint a task force to bring recommendations for what to do with the memorial.

WAVY-TV reported that the task force will investigate potential relocation sites as well as how the monument could be contextualized at its current location.

The memorial has stood at the entrance to the county courthouse complex since 1905.

Confederate monuments have long been viewed by many as symbols of white supremacy. But they’ve drawn increasing attention amid nationwide protests against racial inequality and the death of Black men in police custody.

