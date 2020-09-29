Environmental groups challenge Mountain Valley permits

The Sierra Club and seven other groups challenged permits that would allow Mountain Valley to cross nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands along its 303-mile path in Virginia and West Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — Environmental groups have filed a challenge against permits that were recently issued to the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Roanoke Times reported Monday that a petition was filed with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. The Sierra Club and seven other groups challenged permits that would allow Mountain Valley to cross nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands along its 303-mile path in Virginia and West Virginia.

The project has been barred from active construction for nearly a year. But after two key sets of federal permits were restored, Mountain Valley asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to lift its stop-work order.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.