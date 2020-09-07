Coronavirus changes coming to City of Fredericksburg Christmas Parade

The COVID-19 pandemic means an epic change for the Christmas parade in one Virginia city.

The COVID-19 pandemic means an epic change for the Christmas parade in one Virginia city.

Instead of the usual parade ritual, which involves guests staking out a good spot on the curb to watch the floats, the 2020 Christmas Parade in the City of Fredericksburg will be a reverse parade, where the floats stay still and the viewers are the ones on the move.

The idea was decided on as a way to keep the holiday tradition alive, while also staying safe during the pandemic.

The plan is for the floats to set up in socially-distanced spots along Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard.

And those who want to view the parade will drive by to see them.

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Registration to be in the reverse parade opens Sept. 10, with the deadline to register on Oct. 15.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.