Coronavirus changes coming to City of Fredericksburg Christmas Parade

The COVID-19 pandemic means an epic change for the Christmas parade in one Virginia city.
Instead of the usual parade ritual, which involves guests staking out a good spot on the curb to watch the floats, the 2020 Christmas Parade in the City of Fredericksburg will be a reverse parade, where the floats stay still and the viewers are the ones on the move.
The idea was decided on as a way to keep the holiday tradition alive, while also staying safe during the pandemic.
The plan is for the floats to set up in socially-distanced spots along Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard.
And those who want to view the parade will drive by to see them.
The parade is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Registration to be in the reverse parade opens Sept. 10, with the deadline to register on Oct. 15.
- Sign up for WTOP alerts
- Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- Coronavirus FAQ: What you need to know
- Coronavirus resources: Get and give help in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- Fall school plans for DC, Maryland, Virginia systems during coronavirus
- So far, so good: 3 weeks in, no COVID-19 cases at Virginia’s Randolph-Macon Academy
- U.Md. reverses course, says bus drivers can enforce mask usage
- U.Md. reports surge in COVID-19 cases amid outbreak at Greek life houses
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.