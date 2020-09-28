CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Authorities investigating death of…

Authorities investigating death of inmate at Chesterfield County jail

The Associated Press

September 28, 2020, 9:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that a Richmond man has died at a jail in Chesterfield County.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the man was being held on probation violations.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said that George Adams III, 46, died early Sunday.

The office said there was no indication the death was related to COVID-19.

Deputies and medical personnel responded to Adams’ cell after his cellmate said that he was in medical distress.

They performed life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced dead.

A joint investigation is being conducted by Chesterfield Police Department and Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up