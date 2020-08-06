Virginia parks are seeing a rise in popularity – and damage

Virginia’s state parks have experienced a surge in visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

But their popularity has led to an increase in littering and alcohol use as well as environmental damage and people taking dangerous risks to post photos on social media.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reported Thursday that state parks saw 120,000 more visits than they did last June.

But park officials say that some visitors may not be aware of the proper protocols.

For example, Falling Spring Falls, a scenic waterfall in western Virginia, has been “inundated with visitors.” But some are scaling a security fence and trying to reach the falls to take photos.

