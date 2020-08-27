Virginia men charged in organized rooster fighting operation

Two men have been charged with animal fighting after an investigation into rooster fighting events in Virginia, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Martinez Sepulveda, 21, of Brandy Station in Culpeper County, Virginia, was charged with five felony counts of animal fighting and cruelty on Monday, after he was arrested by Fauquier County Animal Control. He was being held on a $5,000 bond.

Osvaldo Villalobos Orijel, of Bealeton in Fauquier County, Virginia, was charged with five felony counts of animal fighting and is currently wanted by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

In early August, Animal Control deputies were made aware of a possible animal cruelty complaint involving organized rooster fighting events and later found evidence during their investigation that led to the criminal charges, according to the release.

On Monday, deputies executed two search warrants in the 10500 block of Weaversville Road and a third search warrant was executed the following day in Culpeper County, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

A total of forty-seven roosters, seven hens and multiple items consistent with animal fighting were seized, the release said.

The birds are are being held at the Fauquier County SPCA where they will be evaluated and provided with medical care, according to the release.