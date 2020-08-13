CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metro to ramp up service | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia House Dems look to pass paid sick leave in special session

The Associated Press

August 13, 2020, 6:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia House Democrats are planning to use an upcoming special session to mandate employers provide paid sick days, along with several other priorities.

The Democratic majority unveiled its agenda Thursday for a special session set to start next week.

The session was initially supposed to focus on adjusting the state’s budget amid the coronavirus pandemic but has grown to include criminal justice reform and other measures.

A proposal for paid sick days tops their list after it failed earlier this year.

Democrats in both chambers have also said they are looking to make transformational change to the state’s criminal justice system.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

