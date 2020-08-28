Virginia House advances plan for civilian review boards

The bill, sponsored by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, sets a deadline of July 1, 2021, for all localities in the state to set up the review boards.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates has advanced legislation that would require cities and counties across the state to establish civilian review boards with the authority to investigate citizen complaints and make disciplinary decisions about police officers.

The bill, sponsored by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, sets a deadline of July 1, 2021, for all localities in the state to set up the review boards.

These citizen panels have become one of the leading police reforms pushed by protesters around the country since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

