CORONAVIRUS NEWS: High-risk DC residents may get free testing | Melania Trump reassures virus sufferers | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Suspect pleads guilty to…

Suspect pleads guilty to having firearms at Richmond statue clash

The Associated Press

August 26, 2020, 5:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man discovered with an assault rifle, a handgun and body armor following a confrontation with protestors at the Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia’s capital has been charged with a federal firearms violation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia says 37-year-old Matthew Lee Frezza pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Richmond Police have said they saw several pickup trucks approach and exchange words with a group that had dismounted their bicycles near the statue in June.

Prosecutors said police later pulled the trucks over to discover Frezza in one with multiple guns, ammunition and body armor.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up