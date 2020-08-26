Suspect pleads guilty to having firearms at Richmond statue clash

A man discovered with an assault rifle, a handgun and body armor following a confrontation with protestors at the Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia's capital has been charged with a federal firearms violation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia says 37-year-old Matthew Lee Frezza pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Richmond Police have said they saw several pickup trucks approach and exchange words with a group that had dismounted their bicycles near the statue in June.

Prosecutors said police later pulled the trucks over to discover Frezza in one with multiple guns, ammunition and body armor.

