Police ID teen’s remains found in Virginia landfill in 1986

The Associated Press

August 12, 2020, 9:06 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Police in Virginia say they’ve identified human remains that were found more than three decades ago in a Chesterfield County landfill.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that Chesterfield police said the remains belonged to 16-year-old Christy Lynn Floyd of Richmond.

They were found in 1986.

Police said Floyd lived in Richmond. Police said in a news release that she was identified through traditional detective work, forensics, DNA analysis and genealogy research.

For instance, detectives had sought the services of Parabon NanoLabs, which is based in Reston and specializes in DNA phenotyping. That work led police to a purported family member of the victim.

