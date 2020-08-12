Police ID teen’s remains found in Virginia landfill in 1986

Police in Virginia say they’ve identified human remains that were found more than three decades ago in a Chesterfield County landfill.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Police in Virginia say they’ve identified human remains that were found more than three decades ago in a Chesterfield County landfill.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that Chesterfield police said the remains belonged to 16-year-old Christy Lynn Floyd of Richmond.

They were found in 1986.

Police said Floyd lived in Richmond. Police said in a news release that she was identified through traditional detective work, forensics, DNA analysis and genealogy research.

For instance, detectives had sought the services of Parabon NanoLabs, which is based in Reston and specializes in DNA phenotyping. That work led police to a purported family member of the victim.

Remains recovered from a Chesterfield landfill in 1986 have been identified as those of Christy Lynn Floyd, who was 16 years old at the time of her disappearance. Anyone with information is urged to call @CCPDVa detectives at 804-717-6024. More info: https://t.co/l5LfGKKjj3 pic.twitter.com/BZ24iYVP6H — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) August 12, 2020

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.