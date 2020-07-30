CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington cracks down on crowded streets | Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Virginia News » Richmond police chief opposes…

Richmond police chief opposes tear gas ban, promises reforms

The Associated Press

July 30, 2020, 5:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond’s police chief has expressed his opposition to a proposed ban on the use of tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters.

WRIC-TV reports Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said officers can be better trained in using the non-lethal weapons during a virtual public meeting Tuesday.

A protester told the news outlet that officers shouldn’t have the weapons if they don’t have proper training.

Smith says the call to use chemical agents was sometimes being made by officers who were not at the protests.

He says he’s implementing new policies to have officers on the scene make decisions on how to use the weapons. The city council has not voted on the proposal.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

richmond

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up