Fauquier Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with making up ‘attack’

Detectives determined the Sheriff's Office deputy made up the attack that left him unconscious on the side of the road.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy found unconscious on the side of the road in Warrenton on Friday night after an alleged attack has been charged with making a false report.

Detectives investigated the incident and determined that the deputy, Jake Preston Dooley, of Marshall, Virginia, made up the attack.

Dooley was charged with obstructing justice and falsely summoning law enforcement. He was sent to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The sheriff’s office shared details of the charges via a Facebook post on Saturday.

This is a developing story.