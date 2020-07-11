Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy found unconscious after attack

A deputy for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia was found unconscious after being attacked Friday evening.

The sheriff’s deputy stopped on Old Waterloo Road at the intersection with Wilson Road, west of Warrenton to remove an object from the roadway at 7:10 p.m., according to a news release.

He was still on-duty but traveling home at the end of his shift, said James Hartman, a spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

As the deputy walked back to his vehicle, someone in an approaching car began yelling at him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy saw a black SUV coming toward him and was then struck in the head with an object.

Someone who passed by the scene discovered the unconscious deputy and called 911 at approximately 7:15 p.m., said the sheriff’s office.

Hartman said in a follow-up email that the sheriff’s deputy is being evaluated by a local emergency room and is in “stable condition.”

The sheriff’s office is asking the that anyone with information about the incident or the black SUV to call them at 540-347-3300.

A map of where the incident happened is below.