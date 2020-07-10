Deck collapse at rental beach house in Virginia injures 5

Virginia Beach EMS said on Twitter the deck collapsed at a house along Virginia Beach’s Sandbridge Beach on Thursday evening.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Five people have been injured during a collapse of a deck at a rental beach house in Virginia.

Virginia Beach EMS said on Twitter the deck collapsed at a house along Virginia Beach’s Sandbridge Beach on Thursday evening. WAVY-TV reports some people were trapped beneath parts of the deck after the fall.

Authorities say all five injuries were non life-threatening. The news outlet reports the property was built in 2008 and is owned by a family in Maryland.

