5 arrested in connection to shooting death of Virginia woman

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Virginia.

Norfolk police said in a statement that officers responding to a call about the shooting found 20-year-old Kyilene P. Torain with a gunshot wound in the city early Sunday morning. She later died at a hospital.

Marquis B. Yates, 30, has been charged with second degree murder in the case. Four other people, including one teenager, have been arrested on attempted robbery and conspiracy charges in connection with Torain’s death. Authorities did not provide additional information on the incident.

