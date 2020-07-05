CORONAVIRUS NEWS: GWU to hold fall semester online | 27 states named in DC order | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Virginia News » 5 arrested in connection…

5 arrested in connection to shooting death of Virginia woman

The Associated Press

July 27, 2020, 6:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Virginia.

Norfolk police said in a statement that officers responding to a call about the shooting found 20-year-old Kyilene P. Torain with a gunshot wound in the city early Sunday morning. She later died at a hospital.

Marquis B. Yates, 30, has been charged with second degree murder in the case. Four other people, including one teenager, have been arrested on attempted robbery and conspiracy charges in connection with Torain’s death. Authorities did not provide additional information on the incident.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up