Virginia lawmakers vow strong action on systemic racism

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia lawmakers are vowing to take strong action on systemic racism and police reforms during a special legislative session planned in August.

Protests have spread across Virginia following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Marchers have called for sweeping criminal justice reforms, including an end to police brutality and racial injustice.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that state lawmakers are looking at banning chokeholds, boosting police training in excessive use of force, mandating citizen review boards to boost oversight of police misconduct and rethinking the presence of police in schools.

