Police warn of arrests after protest in Virginia’s capital

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia’s capital say demonstrators formed an unlawful assembly at Richmond City Hall early Tuesday, prompting warnings that people would be arrested if they didn’t leave the area.

Richmond police tweeted that the demonstration was unlawful due to sit-ins, sit-downs, blocking traffic and blocking entrances and exits to public buildings.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that protesters had been gathered at the city hall since Monday evening and were demanding police reforms.

It comes after city and state officials indefinitely shut down gatherings at the monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from sunset to sunrise.

The officials say the statue will be closed each night for safety reasons.

