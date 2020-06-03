Final member appointed to Charlottesville police oversight panel

The Associated Press

Work on the board in Charlottesville, Virginia, began in 2017 following a deadly white nationalist rally in the city.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials in a Virginia city have appointed a final member to a police oversight panel.

News outlets report the Charlottesville City Council unanimously appointed Phillip Seay to the city’s Police Civilian Review Board on Monday.

News outlets said Seay filled the eighth seat on the board, which was required to be held by someone with law enforcement experience.

The Daily Progress reports he has worked as a sheriff’s deputy and a juvenile probation counselor.

Councilor Lloyd Snook said Tuesday the board could begin virtual meetings, but it’s unclear whether any have been scheduled.

