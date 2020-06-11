Birthplace of Country Music free to health care workers

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, is reopening its doors and offering free passes to health care workers.

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol is reopening its doors and offering free passes to health care workers.

The museum says the offer is a thank you for health care workers’ “bravery and compassion in the wake of COVID-19.”

The passes are for a health care worker and a guest. The offer will run through the end of August.

The museum near the Virginia-Tennessee line says it plans to resume normal hours of operation.

The museum intends to cap the number of people in the building at any one time at 100.

Visitors, staff and volunteers will be required to wear face masks while inside the facility.

