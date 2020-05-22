Virginia man indicted on charges stemming from 2019 shooting

A Virginia grand jury has indicted a man on charges stemming from the shooting death of a teenager during a marijuana sale last year.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg says 23-year-old Foster Leon Brooks Jr. of Fredericksburg was indicted this week by a Spotsylvania County grand jury on charges that include manslaughter and second-degree felony murder.

According to police and court records, 19-year-old Noah Waters of Spotsylvania was shot and killed on Dec. 4. Authorities said Waters and another man went to an area to close a marijuana sale.

Instead, police said the would-be buyers instead tried to rob Brooks at gunpoint. Police said Brooks fired back and killed Waters.

