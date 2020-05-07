The Outer Banks will reopen to visitors May 16 as restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus are lifted.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Dare County, in coordination with Hyde and Currituck counties, will lift restrictions on entry for visitors beginning Saturday, May 16 at 12:01 a.m.

This decision follows the announcement by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Tuesday to the state’s stay-at home order and transition to Phase 1 of slowly easing certain COVID-19 restrictions.

Entry for visitors on Saturday, May 16 at 12:01 a.m. includes the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Manteo; Hatteras Island; Roanoke Island; the Dare mainland; the Currituck County Outer Banks (Corolla and Carova); and Ocracoke Island.

Allowing visitors on May 16 will allow seven days for local businesses, attractions, and accommodations providers to prepare for the arrival of visitors following the new business operating requirements put in place by the governor.

Before traveling to the Outer Banks, visitors are encouraged to contact their accommodations provider to confirm their reservation and arrival plans.

As visitors prepare for vacation, it is important to remember that the coronavirus is not over. There are still state and local restrictions in effect to protect everyone’s safety that may impact the way you have vacationed on the Outer Banks in the past, including:

Social distancing guidelines are still in place.

Gatherings are limited to 10 people or less.

Getting food from restaurants continues to be on a take-out or delivery basis.

Businesses, including grocery stores, have limits on the number of people allowed in the store at any given time based on square footage.

Personal care and grooming businesses and entertainment businesses without retail or dining are not open yet based on state regulations which are not determined or controlled by our local government.

Also, remember that the CDC recommends not to travel if you are sick or were recently exposed (within 14 days) to COVID-19.

Additionally, individuals are encouraged to wear a mask or cloth face covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Like many places in the United States, all shoppers should expect to see changes in product availability at grocery and retail outlets as supply chain demand fluctuates across the nation. If possible, visitors should bring essentials with them, including paper and sanitizing products and non-perishable groceries.

Updated information about entry to Dare County, including frequently asked questions, is available on the Dare County website at www.darenc.com/entry. Comprehensive information and resources related to the coronavirus can be found at www.darenc.com/covid19.

For information regarding entry to Ocracoke Island, visit http://hydecountync.gov/ocracoke-covid/index.php and for Hyde County information and resources related to the coronavirus visit http://hydehealth.com/public-health/

For updated information regarding the Currituck Outer Banks, visit https://co.currituck.nc.us/

For FAQ’s regarding the Governor’s Executive Order No. 138 that moves North Carolina into “Phase 1” of easing certain COVID-19 restrictions to help revive the economy while protecting public health, visit https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/FAQs-for-Phase-1-EO-FINAL.pdf