Home » Virginia News » No more melon-drama: Louisa…

No more melon-drama: Louisa police make arrest in convenience store theft

Dan Friedell

May 17, 2020, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The thieves were wearing hollowed-out watermelons.

Louisa police
Two men using hollowed out watermelons were captured on video stealing items from a Sheetz in Louisa, Virginia.

Louisa police department
This image shows a man getting out of the truck without the watermelon on his head.

Louisa police
(1/3)

The town of Louisa, Virginia, had quite the unique case on its hands that began in a Sheetz on the night of May 6.

A surveillance camera captured a video of two people arriving in a black Toyota truck wearing hollowed out watermelons with eye holes.

They “melon-heads” stole items from the store, prompting an investigation and a request from the police for help. Louisa is a town between Fredericksburg and Charlottesville, about 100 miles from Washington, D.C.

Turns out there’s no more melon-drama in Louisa. According to a Facebook update made on May 16, the police have arrested the thieves.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up