No more melon-drama: Louisa police make arrest in convenience store theft

The town of Louisa, Virginia, had quite the unique case on its hands that began in a Sheetz on the night of May 6.
A surveillance camera captured a video of two people arriving in a black Toyota truck wearing hollowed out watermelons with eye holes.
They “melon-heads” stole items from the store, prompting an investigation and a request from the police for help. Louisa is a town between Fredericksburg and Charlottesville, about 100 miles from Washington, D.C.
Turns out there’s no more melon-drama in Louisa. According to a Facebook update made on May 16, the police have arrested the thieves.