Flooding forces Va. officials to reopen road closed by mudslide

A Virginia road closed by a mudslide had to be reopened after a flood inundated the detour.

ROANOKE, Va. — A Virginia road closed by a mudslide had to be reopened after a flood inundated the detour.

The Roanoke Times reports stretch of U.S. Route 460, just west of Narrows and about five miles from the West Virginia state line, has been fully closed since Saturday, a day after a mudslide loosened fill beneath the westbound lanes.

But when the New River, swollen by continuing rains, flooded Virginia Route 649, also known as Lurich Road, the only local detour around the closed section of U.S. Route 460.

Highway officials advise non-local traffic to use Interstates 81 and 77 as a bypass around U.S. 460.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.