Carroll Foy formally launches bid for Virginia governor

The Associated Press

May 27, 2020, 11:07 AM

Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, sits at her desk on the floor of the House of Delegates after her Equal Rights Amendment bill passed out of committee earlier at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy has formally launched her bid for Virginia governor, using email and social media to make her first appeal to voters amid the social distancing constraints of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-term lawmaker, attorney and mom of toddler twin boys says she’ll be an advocate for working families. She says the “status quo in Virginia” isn’t working for too many people. Many

Democrats are expected to get into the 2021 race to replace Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who cannot serve consecutive terms.

