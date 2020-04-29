Virginia waives witness signature for some absentee voters

Virginia's attorney general says some voters submitting absentee ballots in the June primary won't be required to have a witness sign the envelope.

Attorney General Mark Herring stated Tuesday that officials will accept absentee ballots without a witness signature for voters who wouldn’t be able to safely find someone else to sign it.

Herring said the agreement will protect public health amid the coronavirus pandemic by not forcing voters to break social distancing orders.

The agreement was reached after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit challenging the state law that requires a witness signature.

The agreement will be limited to the June 23 election.

